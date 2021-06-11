Target (NYSE:TGT) Raised to “Buy” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Target (NYSE:TGT) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $265.00 price target on the retailer’s stock, up from their previous price target of $210.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on TGT. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Target from $211.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Target from $225.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Target from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Target from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $231.06.

TGT opened at $231.66 on Tuesday. Target has a fifty-two week low of $114.81 and a fifty-two week high of $236.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $214.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The company had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Target will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Target’s payout ratio is 28.87%.

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total value of $439,170.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,699.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.61, for a total transaction of $479,094.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,395 shares in the company, valued at $2,116,525.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,218 shares of company stock worth $9,483,744 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,007,373,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Target by 1,562.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,514,325 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $894,152,000 after buying an additional 4,242,754 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Target by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,134,621 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,555,375,000 after buying an additional 2,462,178 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Target by 619.4% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,658,670 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $328,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of Target by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,595,477 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $634,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,000 shares during the last quarter. 78.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

