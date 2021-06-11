Zacks Investment Research Lowers Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Summit Midstream Partners, LP is focused on owning and operating midstream energy infrastructure that are located in unconventional resource basins. It provides fee-based natural gas gathering and compression services in two unconventional resource basins: the Piceance Basin and the Fort Worth Basin. Summit Midstream Partners, LP is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Summit Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.33.

Shares of NYSE:SMLP opened at $28.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.05. The company has a market capitalization of $195.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 3.26. Summit Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $8.85 and a 12-month high of $29.70.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.92. The business had revenue of $99.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.41 million. Summit Midstream Partners had a net margin of 51.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.15%. As a group, analysts forecast that Summit Midstream Partners will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ares Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $3,899,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at $4,191,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $1,749,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 93.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,181 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 50,257 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 10.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 7,284 shares during the period. 32.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Summit Midstream Partners Company Profile

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, compression, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

