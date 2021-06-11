Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $60.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $50.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Delta Air Lines’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.42) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.65) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.60 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DAL. Zacks Investment Research cut Delta Air Lines from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Delta Air Lines from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Cowen boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.90.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

NYSE DAL opened at $46.28 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.07. The company has a market capitalization of $29.60 billion, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.45. Delta Air Lines has a 1 year low of $24.38 and a 1 year high of $52.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.73) by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 102.96% and a negative return on equity of 249.42%. The business’s revenue was down 60.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines will post -4.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,620,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $511,809,000 after buying an additional 231,895 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 107.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,886,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $397,556,000 after buying an additional 5,130,847 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 8,606,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $415,521,000 after buying an additional 1,472,994 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,505,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $265,825,000 after buying an additional 717,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,898,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $236,519,000 after purchasing an additional 25,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.