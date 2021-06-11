Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Shares Up 6.7%

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG)’s stock price shot up 6.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.05 and last traded at $11.04. 11,573 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,079,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.35.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on YSG. 86 Research began coverage on shares of Yatsen in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yatsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Yatsen in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.30 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Yatsen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.30.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.40.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.08). Equities analysts forecast that Yatsen Holding Limited will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YSG. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yatsen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $842,000. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Yatsen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,400,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Yatsen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $666,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new position in Yatsen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new position in Yatsen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,735,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.85% of the company’s stock.

Yatsen Company Profile (NYSE:YSG)

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

