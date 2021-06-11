Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) shares traded down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $41.25 and last traded at $41.49. 8,140 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 598,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.96.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Criteo from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Macquarie upgraded Criteo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Criteo from $16.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Criteo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Criteo from $17.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.81.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.77.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The information services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $213.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.42 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 3.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Criteo S.A. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Ryan Damon sold 53,405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $2,049,683.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,283 shares of company stock valued at $2,147,633. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRTO. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Criteo by 120.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 842 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,940 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Criteo in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Criteo by 845.9% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,020 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,595 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Criteo in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Criteo by 241.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,978 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 7,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

