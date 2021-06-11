GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 64,666 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 3,159,036 shares.The stock last traded at $12.10 and had previously closed at $12.59.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of GoPro from $7.90 to $8.90 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.48.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.91 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.13.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. GoPro had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a positive return on equity of 21.47%. The company had revenue of $203.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that GoPro, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Eve T. Saltman sold 17,000 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.64, for a total transaction of $163,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 228,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,198,498.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total transaction of $2,360,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 695,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,209,814.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 493,361 shares of company stock valued at $5,549,918 in the last three months. 20.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diametric Capital LP lifted its position in shares of GoPro by 266.3% during the 1st quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 93,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 68,165 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of GoPro during the 1st quarter worth $346,000. Potrero Capital Research LLC acquired a new stake in GoPro during the 1st quarter worth $2,328,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in GoPro by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 760,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,853,000 after acquiring an additional 313,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenlight Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in GoPro during the 1st quarter worth $11,836,000. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoPro Company Profile (NASDAQ:GPRO)

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO7 Silver, HERO7 Black, HERO8 Black, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that offers cloud-based storage solutions and enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content, as well camera protection plans; Quik, a video editing application; and GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to share and edit their photos and videos.

