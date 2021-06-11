Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $59.29

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $59.29 and last traded at $58.55, with a volume of 5682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.64.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HCAT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.27.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -18.91 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.41.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $55.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.34 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 63.08% and a negative return on equity of 24.55%. Health Catalyst’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President James Patrick Jr. Nelli sold 14,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total transaction of $735,462.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 145,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,204,991.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jason Alger sold 665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.75, for a total transaction of $35,078.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 221,137 shares of company stock valued at $11,813,264. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 50.6% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 130,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,117,000 after buying an additional 43,954 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 10.1% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 41,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after buying an additional 3,830 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 18.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 268,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,575,000 after buying an additional 40,966 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the first quarter worth about $703,000. Institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst Company Profile (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.