Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 721 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 27,508 shares.The stock last traded at $288.30 and had previously closed at $282.65.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALX. TheStreet raised Alexander’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alexander’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 14.81 and a current ratio of 14.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $277.15.

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by ($1.53). Alexander’s had a net margin of 27.46% and a return on equity of 26.31%. Analysts predict that Alexander’s, Inc. will post 19.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $4.50 per share. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.73%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Alexander’s by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in Alexander’s by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 1,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Alexander’s by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alexander’s by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Alexander’s by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 36.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.

