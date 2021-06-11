ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) Shares Gap Down to $31.46

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.46, but opened at $30.26. ESSA Pharma shares last traded at $30.09, with a volume of 1,074 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EPIX. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on ESSA Pharma from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on ESSA Pharma from $20.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Bloom Burton restated a “buy” rating on shares of ESSA Pharma in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on ESSA Pharma in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.75.

The stock has a market cap of $919.49 million, a PE ratio of -28.06 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.56.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.15). Research analysts predict that ESSA Pharma Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ESSA Pharma in the first quarter worth approximately $242,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in ESSA Pharma by 22.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 572,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,644,000 after buying an additional 106,253 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new position in ESSA Pharma in the first quarter worth approximately $19,957,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in ESSA Pharma by 21.2% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 486,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,137,000 after buying an additional 85,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in ESSA Pharma in the first quarter worth approximately $855,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ESSA Pharma Company Profile

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

