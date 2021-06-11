Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY) Rating Increased to Buy at Erste Group

Erste Group upgraded shares of Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY) from an accumulate rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, VTB Capital lowered Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság stock opened at $7.25 on Tuesday. Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság has a fifty-two week low of $5.26 and a fifty-two week high of $7.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Magyar Telekom TÃ¡vkÃ¶zlÃ©si NyilvÃ¡nosan MÃ¼kÃ¶dÃ¶ RÃ©szvÃ©nytÃ¡rsasÃ¡g provides fixed-line and mobile telecommunication services for residential and small business customers in Hungary. The company offers mobile telecommunication services, such as prepaid and postpaid plans, data plans, TV, broadband, SMS, and phone services; internet and voice, Office 365, server and data park, and machine to machine services; and sells mobile and fixed line equipment.

