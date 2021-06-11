Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Rating Increased to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $57.00 price target on the apparel retailer’s stock, up from their previous price target of $46.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 39.57% from the stock’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

ANF has been the topic of several other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $33.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Abercrombie & Fitch currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.40.

Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $40.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 12-month low of $9.30 and a 12-month high of $44.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.91.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $1.05. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The company had revenue of $781.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($3.29) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 51,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 488,059 shares in the company, valued at $19,522,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles R. Perrin sold 31,268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $1,182,555.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,408,984.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 325,268 shares of company stock valued at $12,415,246. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 141,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 59,672 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,629 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 458.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 132,735 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 108,956 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter worth about $307,000. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

