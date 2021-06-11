Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Hold Rating for Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TELNY. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Telenor ASA from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telenor ASA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Telenor ASA from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Telenor ASA currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.00.

OTCMKTS:TELNY opened at $17.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.51. Telenor ASA has a one year low of $14.38 and a one year high of $18.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.94%. Telenor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.62%.

About Telenor ASA

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, Internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.

