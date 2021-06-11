Morgan Stanley Downgrades Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) to Equal Weight

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) was downgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $10.20 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $14.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 3.23% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NEXA. Citigroup cut shares of Nexa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Nexa Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $8.50 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nexa Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nexa Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.69.

Nexa Resources stock opened at $10.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.94. Nexa Resources has a 12 month low of $4.90 and a 12 month high of $12.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -95.82 and a beta of 1.67.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.08). Nexa Resources had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $602.93 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nexa Resources will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEXA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Nexa Resources during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Nexa Resources by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 462,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,459,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Nexa Resources by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 909,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,655,000 after buying an additional 191,988 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Nexa Resources by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 10,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nexa Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,726,000. 7.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nexa Resources

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces zinc, silver, gold, copper, cement, sulfuric acid, lead, agricultural lime, and copper sulfate deposits. The company owns and operates five underground polymetallic mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

