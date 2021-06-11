Stifel Nicolaus Raises Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Price Target to C$54.00

Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SNMSF. TD Securities upped their target price on Spin Master from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Spin Master in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Spin Master from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Spin Master from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Spin Master from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Spin Master currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.63.

Get Spin Master alerts:

Shares of SNMSF stock opened at $32.05 on Tuesday. Spin Master has a twelve month low of $14.59 and a twelve month high of $38.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.79.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

See Also: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.