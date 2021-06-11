loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Sees Large Volume Increase

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 11,715 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 292,792 shares.The stock last traded at $14.14 and had previously closed at $13.90.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.08.

Get loanDepot alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.25.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 170.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that loanDepot, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th.

In related news, CAO Nicole Carrillo sold 11,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total value of $164,595.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,202.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDI. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the first quarter valued at about $997,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the first quarter valued at about $508,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the first quarter valued at about $1,955,000. 0.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

loanDepot Company Profile (NYSE:LDI)

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

Further Reading: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.