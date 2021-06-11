PROG (NYSE:PRG) PT Raised to $70.00

PROG (NYSE:PRG) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.09% from the stock’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PROG’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.45 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

PRG has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist lowered their price target on PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PROG in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on PROG from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PROG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their target price on PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PROG currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.83.

Shares of PROG stock opened at $54.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.82. PROG has a 52-week low of $40.65 and a 52-week high of $67.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 3.23.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $721.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.11 million. PROG had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 8.74%. As a group, analysts anticipate that PROG will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP George M. Sewell sold 958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total value of $47,411.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,545.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRG. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PROG during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of PROG during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in shares of PROG during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of PROG during the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of PROG during the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

About PROG

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in two segments, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The Progressive Leasing segment offers lease-purchase solutions to customers for various merchandize in the furniture, appliances, electronics, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattresses, and automobile electronics and accessories markets through point-of-sale and e-commerce retail partners, as well in-store, mobile, and online solutions.

