Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Given New $410.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) had its target price increased by analysts at Piper Sandler from $400.00 to $410.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.97% from the stock’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Generac’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.85 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.11 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.81 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.94 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.99 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.09 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.11 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $13.03 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $14.60 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $16.11 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Generac from $383.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Generac from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Guggenheim started coverage on Generac in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Generac from $310.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.64.

Generac stock opened at $344.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $321.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a PE ratio of 48.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.90. Generac has a fifty-two week low of $101.72 and a fifty-two week high of $364.00.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.48. Generac had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 16.16%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Generac will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.85, for a total transaction of $1,649,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,925,000. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter worth $802,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter worth $2,412,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Generac by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 148,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,685,000 after buying an additional 8,040 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Generac by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,240,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Generac in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

