Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Citigroup

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised Société Générale Société anonyme from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Société Générale Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Shares of SCGLY opened at $6.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.94 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.91. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 1 year low of $2.53 and a 1 year high of $6.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12.

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services, including deposits and loans, vehicles and asset management, corporate finance, insurance, payments, investment, and online brokerage and financial information services; Internet, mobile, telephone, and service platforms; and online banking to individual and professional customers, businesses, non-profit associations and local authorities under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands.

