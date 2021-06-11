Progyny (PGNY) versus The Competition Head-To-Head Contrast

Progyny (NASDAQ: PGNY) is one of 27 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous health & allied services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Progyny to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.5% of Progyny shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.2% of shares of all “Miscellaneous health & allied services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 33.3% of Progyny shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 26.4% of shares of all “Miscellaneous health & allied services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Progyny and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Progyny 14.97% 17.31% 11.16% Progyny Competitors -39.15% 16.05% -9.95%

Volatility and Risk

Progyny has a beta of 1.82, indicating that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Progyny’s rivals have a beta of 7.07, indicating that their average share price is 607% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Progyny and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Progyny $344.86 million $46.46 million 355.56 Progyny Competitors $1.94 billion $96.17 million 42.17

Progyny’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Progyny. Progyny is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Progyny and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Progyny 0 1 5 0 2.83 Progyny Competitors 92 389 536 15 2.46

Progyny currently has a consensus target price of $43.40, indicating a potential downside of 32.19%. As a group, “Miscellaneous health & allied services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 19.40%. Given Progyny’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Progyny has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Progyny beats its rivals on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc., a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists. The company also offers Progyny Rx, an integrated pharmacy benefits solution that provides its members with access to the medications needed during their treatment. In addition, it provides surrogacy and adoption reimbursement programs for employers. The company was formerly known as Auxogyn, Inc. and changed its name to Progyny, Inc. in 2015. Progyny, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

