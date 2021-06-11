Citigroup Upgrades UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) to Buy

UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded UniCredit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UniCredit from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of UniCredit in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of UNCFF stock opened at $13.35 on Wednesday. UniCredit has a 12 month low of $7.30 and a 12 month high of $13.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

