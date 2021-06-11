Zacks: Analysts Expect Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $34.73 Million

Equities research analysts expect Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) to report $34.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sierra Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $34.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $34.50 million. Sierra Bancorp reported sales of $31.04 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will report full year sales of $139.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $139.30 million to $139.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $143.13 million, with estimates ranging from $142.10 million to $144.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sierra Bancorp.

Get Sierra Bancorp alerts:

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $35.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.60 million. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 11.42%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.67.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSRR. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 100.0% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 207.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sierra Bancorp by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Sierra Bancorp by 16.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSRR stock opened at $26.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Sierra Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.84 and a 52-week high of $29.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Sierra Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 36.21%.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sierra Bancorp (BSRR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.