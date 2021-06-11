Zacks: Brokerages Expect Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $211.57 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) will post sales of $211.57 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for BOX’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $211.80 million and the lowest is $211.38 million. BOX reported sales of $192.29 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th.

On average, analysts expect that BOX will report full year sales of $849.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $848.81 million to $851.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $935.81 million, with estimates ranging from $918.30 million to $953.89 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BOX.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. BOX had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.17%. The business had revenue of $202.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.43 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BOX shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of BOX from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 9th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of BOX from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BOX from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BOX by 51.8% in the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 688,294 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,803,000 after acquiring an additional 234,805 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of BOX by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 357,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,213,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in BOX by 46.0% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 101,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 31,900 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in BOX by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,277,356 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,057,000 after purchasing an additional 52,321 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in BOX by 339.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,955,452 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,346,000 after buying an additional 2,283,048 shares in the last quarter. 82.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BOX opened at $25.04 on Friday. BOX has a 1-year low of $15.07 and a 1-year high of $26.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -125.19 and a beta of 1.28.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

