Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.78.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Yamana Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Cormark upped their target price on Yamana Gold to $10.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James set a $6.50 target price on Yamana Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 116,632,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $665,974,000 after purchasing an additional 8,975,256 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 91.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 24,387,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,839,000 after purchasing an additional 11,631,896 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $68,553,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,701,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,627,000 after acquiring an additional 560,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 7,380,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AUY opened at $5.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.56. Yamana Gold has a 12 month low of $3.99 and a 12 month high of $7.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $422.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Yamana Gold will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0263 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.13%.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

