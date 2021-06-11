Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $280.03 Million

Posted by on Jun 11th, 2021

Equities research analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) will report $280.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Boot Barn’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $315.00 million and the lowest is $201.10 million. Boot Barn posted sales of $147.77 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 89.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Boot Barn will report full year sales of $1.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $987.30 million to $1.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Boot Barn.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.32. Boot Barn had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The business had revenue of $258.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.67.

NYSE BOOT opened at $75.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.59. Boot Barn has a twelve month low of $17.87 and a twelve month high of $80.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 37.73 and a beta of 2.96.

In other news, insider John Hazen sold 2,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total transaction of $181,892.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 49,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.06, for a total transaction of $3,782,311.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,908,497.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 149,835 shares of company stock valued at $11,382,318. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 1.7% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 7.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 0.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 2.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Featured Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boot Barn (BOOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT)

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.