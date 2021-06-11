Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $280.03 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) will report $280.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Boot Barn’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $315.00 million and the lowest is $201.10 million. Boot Barn posted sales of $147.77 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 89.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Boot Barn will report full year sales of $1.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $987.30 million to $1.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Boot Barn.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.32. Boot Barn had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The business had revenue of $258.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.67.

NYSE BOOT opened at $75.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.59. Boot Barn has a twelve month low of $17.87 and a twelve month high of $80.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 37.73 and a beta of 2.96.

In other news, insider John Hazen sold 2,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total transaction of $181,892.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 49,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.06, for a total transaction of $3,782,311.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,908,497.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 149,835 shares of company stock valued at $11,382,318. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 1.7% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 7.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 0.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 2.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

