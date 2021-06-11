Colony Credit Real Estate’s (CLNC) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at BTIG Research

Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at BTIG Research in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CLNC. TheStreet raised shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Shares of Colony Credit Real Estate stock opened at $10.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.77. Colony Credit Real Estate has a 1-year low of $4.37 and a 1-year high of $10.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Colony Credit Real Estate by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,357,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,208,000 after acquiring an additional 233,760 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Colony Credit Real Estate by 11.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,354,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,539,000 after acquiring an additional 143,753 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Colony Credit Real Estate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,273,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Colony Credit Real Estate by 162.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 974,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,382,000 after acquiring an additional 603,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Colony Credit Real Estate by 6.3% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 628,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,354,000 after acquiring an additional 37,116 shares during the last quarter. 32.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

