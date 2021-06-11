Raymond James Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Truist upped their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $40.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital upped their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $57.50 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intellia Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.83.

NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $83.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of -33.80 and a beta of 2.05. Intellia Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $16.54 and a 1 year high of $92.00.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.57 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.89% and a negative net margin of 288.47%. The company’s revenue was down 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.63) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Caroline Dorsa sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $616,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,072.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jose E. Rivera sold 50,455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.46, for a total value of $4,160,519.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,273,511.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 228,896 shares of company stock valued at $19,328,787. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,077,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 94.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

