Delek US (NYSE:DK) PT Raised to $25.00 at Citigroup

Delek US (NYSE:DK) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.26% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. US Capital Advisors downgraded Delek US from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Mizuho downgraded Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on Delek US from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Delek US from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Delek US from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.69.

NYSE DK opened at $23.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Delek US has a fifty-two week low of $8.92 and a fifty-two week high of $27.38.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.31). Delek US had a negative return on equity of 31.18% and a negative net margin of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.74) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Delek US will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Delek US during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Delek US during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Delek US during the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Delek US during the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Delek US by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

