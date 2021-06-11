Nutriband (OTCMKTS:NTRB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nutriband (OTCMKTS:NTRB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nutriband Inc. is primarily engaged in the development of a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. The company is engaged in developing to provide clinicians and patients with an abuse deterrent transdermal fentanyl product for use in managing chronic pain requiring opioid therapy. Nutriband Inc. is based in Orlando, United States. “

Shares of NTRB opened at $15.10 on Tuesday. Nutriband has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $32.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.28. The firm has a market cap of $96.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

Nutriband Inc develops a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product in development is abuse deterrent fentanyl transdermal system that provides clinicians and patients with an extended-release transdermal fentanyl product for use in managing chronic pain. The company has a license agreement with Rambam Med-Tech Ltd.

