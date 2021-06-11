Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $5.25 price objective on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Diana Shipping Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services. They specialize in transporting dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials along worldwide shipping routes. “

Get Diana Shipping alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Diana Shipping from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Clarkson Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Diana Shipping from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Diana Shipping in a report on Monday, February 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Diana Shipping from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Diana Shipping has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.71.

DSX stock opened at $5.17 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.90. Diana Shipping has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $5.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The shipping company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Diana Shipping had a negative net margin of 19.56% and a negative return on equity of 4.96%. Analysts forecast that Diana Shipping will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DSX. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Diana Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Diana Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Diana Shipping by 111.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,305 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 8,050 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Diana Shipping during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Diana Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.09% of the company’s stock.

About Diana Shipping

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 11, 2021, it operated a fleet of 37 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, and 11 Panamax), as well as one Panamax dry bulk vessel.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Diana Shipping (DSX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Diana Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diana Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.