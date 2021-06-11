Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $15.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Himax Technologies, Inc. designs, develops and markets semiconductors that are critical components of flat panel displays. The Company’s principal products are display drivers for large-sized TFT-LCD panels, which are used in desktop monitors, notebook computers and televisions, and display drivers for small- and medium-sized TFT-LCD panels, which are used in mobile handsets and consumer electronics products such as digital cameras, mobile gaming devices and car navigation displays. In addition, the Company is expanding its product offering to include LCD TV chipset solutions and LCOS microdisplays. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HIMX. TheStreet upgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Himax Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Himax Technologies from $4.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of Himax Technologies stock opened at $13.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.81. Himax Technologies has a 52 week low of $3.04 and a 52 week high of $17.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 1.90.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $309.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Himax Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Himax Technologies will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.262 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,189,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,787,000 after buying an additional 1,439,966 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,480,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,514,000 after buying an additional 225,428 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,402,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,800,000 after buying an additional 605,514 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,310,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,543,000 after buying an additional 451,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,483,000. 18.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

