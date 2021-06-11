WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.92.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WSBC shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of WesBanco in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of WesBanco from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of WSBC opened at $37.33 on Friday. WesBanco has a 1-year low of $18.35 and a 1-year high of $39.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.76.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.38. WesBanco had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $149.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that WesBanco will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.21%.

In other WesBanco news, EVP Jayson M. Zatta sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total transaction of $54,480.00. Also, EVP Michael L. Perkins sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $43,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,891 shares in the company, valued at $931,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $306,045. Company insiders own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in WesBanco during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of WesBanco by 2,152.4% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Institutional investors own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

