Citigroup Lowers StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Price Target to $66.00

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Citigroup from $69.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.70% from the stock’s previous close.

STNE has been the topic of several other reports. Grupo Santander raised StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of StoneCo in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. HSBC raised StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised StoneCo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.91.

NASDAQ:STNE opened at $63.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.30. StoneCo has a 1-year low of $33.83 and a 1-year high of $95.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.25.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $867.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.00 million. StoneCo had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 25.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that StoneCo will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,517,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,940,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133,906 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in StoneCo by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,423,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717,384 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in StoneCo by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,534,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,027,000 after purchasing an additional 165,800 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in StoneCo by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,534,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,990 shares during the period. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in StoneCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $294,138,000. Institutional investors own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

