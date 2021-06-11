Citigroup Lowers StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Price Target to $66.00

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Citigroup from $69.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.70% from the stock’s previous close.
STNE has been the topic of several other reports. Grupo Santander raised StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of StoneCo in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. HSBC raised StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised StoneCo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.91.
NASDAQ:STNE opened at $63.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.30. StoneCo has a 1-year low of $33.83 and a 1-year high of $95.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.25.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,517,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,940,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133,906 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in StoneCo by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,423,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717,384 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in StoneCo by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,534,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,027,000 after purchasing an additional 165,800 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in StoneCo by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,534,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,990 shares during the period. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in StoneCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $294,138,000. Institutional investors own 61.14% of the company’s stock.
StoneCo Company Profile
StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.
