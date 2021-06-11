Credit Suisse Group Increases Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) Price Target to $6.00

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from $2.00 to $6.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TELL. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Tellurian from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. DNB Markets raised shares of Tellurian from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.40 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Tellurian from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tellurian from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tellurian from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.74.

Shares of TELL opened at $4.85 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.75. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 2.47. Tellurian has a 1-year low of $0.68 and a 1-year high of $5.76.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.62 million. Tellurian had a negative net margin of 519.33% and a negative return on equity of 95.01%. As a group, analysts expect that Tellurian will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Total Delaware, Inc. sold 2,624,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total value of $6,823,645.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Diana Derycz Kessler acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.14 per share, with a total value of $214,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 205,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,643.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Tellurian during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 55.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,363 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,815 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 85.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 37,238 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 17,132 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tellurian during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 42.9% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 22,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,840 shares during the last quarter. 23.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tonnes per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

