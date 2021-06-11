Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) to Hold

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Verra Mobility Corporation designs and develops mobility software. The Company offers speed, bus lane, railroad crossing, and school bus top arm enforcement and enforcement ticketing, as well as crash reports and video-enabled crime data analysis solutions. Verra Mobility Corporation, formerly known as Gores Holdings II Inc., is based in CA, United States. “

VRRM has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Verra Mobility from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Verra Mobility from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Verra Mobility presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

Shares of NASDAQ VRRM opened at $14.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -120.32 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 6.86 and a quick ratio of 6.86. Verra Mobility has a fifty-two week low of $9.14 and a fifty-two week high of $15.66.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $89.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.24 million. Verra Mobility had a positive return on equity of 13.94% and a negative net margin of 5.19%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verra Mobility will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 8.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,466,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,670,000 after acquiring an additional 814,249 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 0.6% during the first quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 8,275,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,012,000 after acquiring an additional 52,900 shares during the period. Scopia Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 7,689,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,188,000 after acquiring an additional 656,604 shares during the period. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 15.7% during the first quarter. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. now owns 7,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,099,000 after acquiring an additional 963,000 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 44.7% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,614,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

