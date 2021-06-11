Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) PT Raised to $127.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Truist Securities from $124.00 to $127.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Truist Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 28.87% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Roadhouse presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.04.

TXRH opened at $98.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.11. Texas Roadhouse has a 1-year low of $46.84 and a 1-year high of $110.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.32. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $800.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.86 million. Equities research analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total value of $26,943.77. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,048.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total transaction of $6,888,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,036,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,771,428. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 76,438 shares of company stock worth $7,568,230. Insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 1,033.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 29,577 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,838,000 after buying an additional 26,967 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 234,549 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,503,000 after purchasing an additional 28,362 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 1st quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 131.5% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 344,522 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,053,000 after purchasing an additional 195,675 shares during the period. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 29, 2020, it operated 537 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

