Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Custom Truck One Source Inc. is a provider of specialized truck and heavy equipment solutions to the utility, telecommunications, rail and infrastructure markets principally in North America. The Company’s solutions include rentals, sales, aftermarket parts, tools, accessories and service, equipment production, manufacturing, financing solutions and asset disposal. Custom Truck One Source Inc., formerly known as Nesco Holdings Inc., is based in KANSAS CITY, Mo. “

Separately, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

CTOS stock opened at $9.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -13.82 and a beta of 0.30. Custom Truck One Source has a 1-year low of $2.90 and a 1-year high of $10.96.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $83.26 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Custom Truck One Source will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

About Custom Truck One Source

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment, parts, tools, accessories, and services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, and rail industries in North America. It operates through two segments: Equipment Rental and Sales; and Parts, Tools and Accessories.

