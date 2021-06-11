Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) to Hold

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Virco Mfg. Corporation designs, produces, and distributes quality furniture for the contract and education markets worldwide. Examples of facilities served by Virco include public and private schools, colleges and universities, convention centers, federal and state institutions, churches and other businesses. They also sell to wholesalers, distributors, retailers and catalog retailers. In order to divide the workload into manageable amounts, Virco has divided the sales force into two groups: Education and Commercial. “

VIRC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Virco Mfg. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Virco Mfg. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of Virco Mfg. stock opened at $3.74 on Wednesday. Virco Mfg. has a 12-month low of $1.94 and a 12-month high of $4.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.54 million, a P/E ratio of -26.71 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.18.

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.11). Virco Mfg. had a negative return on equity of 4.07% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The firm had revenue of $18.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Virco Mfg. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virco Mfg. during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Virco Mfg. by 5.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 11,910 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Virco Mfg. by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virco Mfg. during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Virco Mfg. by 500.0% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture for the commercial and education markets in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, tablet arm chairs with work surfaces and compact footprints, steel-frame rockers, stools, series chairs, stack and folding chairs, hard plastic seating, upholstered stack and ergonomic chairs, and plastic stack chairs.

