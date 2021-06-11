Zacks Investment Research Upgrades ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) to “Buy”

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $79.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 13.70% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ServisFirst Bancshares Inc. is a bank holding company. Through its subsidiary, ServisFirst Bank, it provides business and personal financial services. It offers various deposit products; commercial lending products; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama. “

Separately, Hovde Group downgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

SFBS opened at $69.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 1.18. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 52 week low of $31.67 and a 52 week high of $71.81.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $100.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.32 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 43.87%. Analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.19, for a total transaction of $2,071,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 453,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,816,266.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO William M. Foshee sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total value of $191,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,400 shares of company stock valued at $4,390,042. Company insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFBS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,254,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,286,000 after acquiring an additional 369,653 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,249,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,163,000. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 352.8% in the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 317,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,451,000 after acquiring an additional 247,105 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,898,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

