Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Shares Gap Down to $10.63

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.63, but opened at $10.39. Barclays shares last traded at $10.33, with a volume of 13,664 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Investec upgraded shares of Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Barclays currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

The stock has a market cap of $44.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. Barclays had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 4.18%. Research analysts forecast that Barclays PLC will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCS. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Barclays in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Barclays in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Barclays in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Barclays by 64.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Barclays during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 2.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barclays Company Profile (NYSE:BCS)

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

