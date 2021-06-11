UWM Holdings Co. Class (NYSE:UWMC) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

UWM Holdings Co. Class (NYSE:UWMC)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $9.25, but opened at $9.65. UWM Holdings Co. Class shares last traded at $10.04, with a volume of 215,774 shares.

Specifically, Director Robert Verdun purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.10 per share, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 136,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

UWMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on UWM Holdings Co. Class in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on UWM Holdings Co. Class in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered UWM Holdings Co. Class from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 15th. Argus began coverage on UWM Holdings Co. Class in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered UWM Holdings Co. Class from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.08.

UWM Holdings Co. Class (NYSE:UWMC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UWM Holdings Co. Class will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,572,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,607,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,114,000. Prana Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,071,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,889,000. 23.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UWM Holdings Co. Class Company Profile

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

