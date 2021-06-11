DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Shares Gap Down to $43.58

DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $43.58, but opened at $42.29. DISH Network shares last traded at $41.95, with a volume of 17,365 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist raised their target price on DISH Network from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on DISH Network from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on DISH Network from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.58.

Get DISH Network alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.37. The company has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.16. DISH Network had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that DISH Network Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Timothy A. Messner sold 3,200 shares of DISH Network stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $144,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 13,600 shares of company stock worth $589,044 over the last quarter. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DISH. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of DISH Network by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 34,502,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,824,000 after purchasing an additional 4,991,543 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in DISH Network by 3,698.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,481,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,571 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in DISH Network by 48.0% during the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,125,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338,224 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new position in DISH Network during the first quarter valued at about $47,812,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DISH Network by 2,113.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 840,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,289,000 after acquiring an additional 802,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.85% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Company Profile (NASDAQ:DISH)

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

Read More: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.