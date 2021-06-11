Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) Shares Gap Up to $23.51

Shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.51, but opened at $24.36. Atea Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $24.59, with a volume of 2,925 shares traded.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AVIR. Zacks Investment Research cut Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Atea Pharmaceuticals from $82.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.25.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -49.18.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVIR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,251,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $54,975,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $10,791,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $7,391,000. Finally, Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. acquired a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $5,223,000. Institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVIR)

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

