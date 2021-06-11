The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Shares Gap Up to $6.36

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.36, but opened at $6.78. The GEO Group shares last traded at $8.91, with a volume of 354,578 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of The GEO Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of The GEO Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The company has a market cap of $862.84 million, a PE ratio of 6.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.00.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. The GEO Group had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 17.30%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GEO. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in The GEO Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 127,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 54,431 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 957,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,482,000 after purchasing an additional 171,425 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the fourth quarter worth $390,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group Company Profile (NYSE:GEO)

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs.

