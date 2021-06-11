Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) in a research report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SMWB. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Similarweb in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Similarweb in a research note on Monday. They issued a hold rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.67.

SMWB opened at $22.02 on Monday. Similarweb has a 52-week low of $19.75 and a 52-week high of $22.99.

Similarweb Ltd. provides website traffic solutions through AI-driven data analytics worldwide. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

