Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust. It owns buildings primarily leased to single tenants as well as government entities. Office Properties Income Trust, formerly known as Government Properties Income Trust, is based in Newton, United States. “

OPI has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Office Properties Income Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

NASDAQ OPI opened at $31.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Office Properties Income Trust has a one year low of $17.62 and a one year high of $31.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.79 and a beta of 1.31.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $144.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.10 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a return on equity of 2.06% and a net margin of 5.78%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPI. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. 75.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Office Properties Income Trust

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

