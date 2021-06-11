Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Coty’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. Coty posted earnings of ($0.46) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 95.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coty will report full year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.17. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Coty.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on COTY shares. Citigroup restated a “focus list” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (up from $11.00) on shares of Coty in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Coty from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Coty from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “focus list” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Coty from $7.00 to $7.60 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.78.

Coty stock opened at $8.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.11. Coty has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $10.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 2.49.

In other Coty news, major shareholder Holdco B.V. Cottage bought 245,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.78 per share, with a total value of $2,894,346.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Coty by 509.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Coty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Coty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC bought a new position in Coty in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 26.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coty

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

