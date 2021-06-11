Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $3.25 target price on the pipeline company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.83% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Martin Midstream is a limited partnership which stores and transports hydrocarbon products and specialty chemicals, primarily in the Gulf Coast. It runs a marine transportation business, mostly barges and tugs, and operates storage tanks. “

Martin Midstream Partners stock opened at $3.13 on Wednesday. Martin Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $3.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.45 million, a P/E ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 2.79.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.16. Martin Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $200.97 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Martin Midstream Partners will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMLP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth $2,358,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 565,200 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 2,255.1% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 406,884 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 389,607 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 26,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 253.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,879 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 22,153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.02% of the company’s stock.

About Martin Midstream Partners

Martin Midstream Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging of petroleum products and by-products primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 17 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 13 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.

