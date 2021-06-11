Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) to “Buy”

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $48.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.28% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Merchants Bancorp is a diversified bank holding company. It provides multi-family housing and health care facility financing, mortgage warehousing, retail and correspondent residential mortgage banking, agricultural lending and traditional community banking services, through its subsidiaries. Merchants Bancorp is based in Carmel, United States. “

Get Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Merchants Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ MBIN opened at $41.28 on Wednesday. Merchants Bancorp has a 12 month low of $14.83 and a 12 month high of $45.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.81.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $115.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.33 million. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 48.06%. Research analysts anticipate that Merchants Bancorp will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Merchants Bancorp news, insider Susan Dehner Kucer bought 8,000 shares of Merchants Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David N. Shane bought 2,000 shares of Merchants Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 41.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 34.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Merchants Bancorp by 129.0% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 18,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 10,481 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Merchants Bancorp by 44.9% during the first quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 18,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 5,832 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Merchants Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $578,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Merchants Bancorp by 5.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 78,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after buying an additional 4,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.79% of the company’s stock.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Merchants Bancorp (MBIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.