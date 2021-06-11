Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Legend Biotech Corporation is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications. The company’s lead product consist LCAR-B38M/JNJ-4528, which are in clinical stage. Legend Biotech Corporation is based in Cayman Islands. “

LEGN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Legend Biotech from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Legend Biotech has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

Legend Biotech stock opened at $41.09 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.47. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.35. Legend Biotech has a 1-year low of $23.41 and a 1-year high of $43.24.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.05. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 437.14% and a negative return on equity of 85.12%. On average, analysts forecast that Legend Biotech will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech during the 4th quarter worth about $173,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Legend Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at about $278,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Legend Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at about $277,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Legend Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at about $299,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Legend Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at about $371,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.83% of the company’s stock.

About Legend Biotech

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in North America and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma.

