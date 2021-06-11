Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to Underperform

Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) was downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DANOY. Berenberg Bank cut Danone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Danone from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Danone from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. AlphaValue cut Danone to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, DZ Bank cut Danone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

DANOY opened at $14.39 on Wednesday. Danone has a one year low of $10.71 and a one year high of $14.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

